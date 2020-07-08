Forest Department Monitors Herd Of Deer By Drone, Netizens Laud For Being 'less Intrusive'

Video footage of a herd of deer being monitored by a drone is going viral on social media because of its amazing bird-eye view. The video shared by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer gives an insight into the animals' movement without invading their privacy. The video is garnering a lot of appreciation on social media by netizens who are impressed by the new way adapted by the forest department in India to monitor wildlife without being intrusive.

"Drones are being helpful in monitoring wildlife in difficult and vast habitats. Team WII is monitoring the swamp deer population and their movement between Jhilmil Jheel and Haiderpur wetland at present," Ramesh Pandey captioned the video. One of the user who found the new way of monitoring animals very innovative commented, "It is always exciting to have a bird's view and such open areas should be regularly monitored for multiple reasons."

Drones are being helpful in monitoring wildlife in difficult and vast habitats. Team WII is monitoring the swamp deer population and their movement between Jhilmil Jheel and Haiderpur wetland at present. Some beautiful footage shared by @skumarias02. #FriendsOfHaiderpur pic.twitter.com/PnmBrT3f62 — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) July 7, 2020

Drone monitoring in Uttarakhand

In a first in the country, back in January, the forest department in Uttarakhand announced that the officials will be using drones for the crocodile census. While speaking to a media outlet, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, coordinator of the drone force and chief conservator of forests (CCF), western circle, Kumaon, said that officials are formalising a protocol for drone-based crocodilian census, which will be an efficient and non-invasive way of counting the reptiles. The new system, with the help of 12 drones, will help in surveillance and monitoring of the state’s wildlife, especially in the context of threats to wildlife and the environment.

