Google Stadia now compatible with recent OnePlus smartphones

Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia, which was launched in November 2019 has now been updated to work with any android smartphone. Google in its recent announcement has said that it would also support recent OnePlus smartphones.

In its blog post, Google announced new features including touch controls, resolution controls on Chromecast, amongst others. In addition to that, the tech giant also confirmed expanded support for various OnePlus smartphones released over the past few years. The company elaborated that starting today, the game would be compatible with all the One plus models starting from OnePlus5.

According to Google, the gaming platform also officially supports Google’s Pixel smartphones, select Samsung Galaxy flagships and devices from Asus and Razer. OnePlus, though, has the most officially supported devices of any Android OEM. The experts are now expecting Stadia to roll out to even more devices over the coming months.

Google Stadia free trial - Here's what it offers

Google Stadia’s free trial will allow users to buy and play games on the platform without paying anything for the hardware. To keep it simple, you will have to purchase the games on Stadia, but the service will be offered free of cost. Users will be able to play the games on almost any computer and game controllers. It supports Google Pixel smartphones and a number of Android handsets.

