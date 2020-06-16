Google Donates $2.4 Million To Over 70 Local LGBTQ+ Organisations Worldwide

Google on June 15 said that it is donating more than $1.2 million to over 70 local LGBTQ+ organizations around the world—many of which are located in cities where Google has its offices. Google also provided an additional $1.2 million for the Trevor Project, which provides the lifeline, text, and chat crisis services to LGBTQ+ youth considering suicide. "The Trevor Project’s work is life-saving, which is why we’re providing $1.2 million to build on our existing work with them," Google said in a statement.

"As diverse as the local communities they serve, these organizations create cherished spaces to embrace our intersections and individuality, organize against injustice, and provide access to services. For the most vulnerable LGBTQ+ communities, including Black+ communities experiencing the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 and racial injustice, these spaces and services are essential," said Maab Ibrahim, Program Manager for Google.org in a statement released on its official website.

The Trevor Project

Every year, an estimated 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth seriously consider suicide in the US, and the Trevor Project are experiencing their highest demand in 22 years. While Black LGBTQ+ youth have similar mental health disparities compared with all LGBTQ+ youth, they’re significantly less likely to receive professional mental health care, and Black children die by suicide at nearly twice the rate of their white peers.

"The Trevor Project’s continued targeted outreach to LGBTQ+ Black youth is incredibly important, and the organization offers resources to help allies be more supportive," Google said. A new cohort of Google.org Fellows will help The Trevor Project use natural language processing to automate the moderation of crisis content on its online forums and instruct counselors through a virtual conversation simulator training.

"This year, Pride will feel different for many of us. We’re finding ways to bring people together virtually, including a toolkit that helps organizations host remote Pride events, a collection of apps, shows, movies, and books about LGBTQ+ stories, and a YouTube "spotlight" channel to elevate LGBTQ+ voices. On Google Arts & Culture, you can explore the history of Pride, including new exhibits on the birth of the Pride march, and critical leaders of the movement like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera," Google said.

(Image Credit: AP)