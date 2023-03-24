Google Marks Deaf Daredevil Kitty O’Neil's 77th Birthday With Action-packed Doodle

On Friday, search engine giant Google commemorated the 77th birth anniversary of Kitty O’Neil with a vibrant doodle showcasing an illustration of the stuntwoman. With a helicopter and a sportscar in the backdrop, the doodle aims to pay tribute to Kitty, a deaf woman who went on to become a renowned stunt performer, daredevil, and rocket-powered vehicle driver in the United States.

The blue-colored illustration was created by Meeya Tjiang, a deaf artist based in Washington DC, USA. According to a description provided by Google on its website, Kitty O’Neil was dubbed “the fastest woman in the world". She was born in the year 1946 to a Cherokee Native American mother and Irish father in Texas. During early childhood, O’Neil lost her sense of hearing after she was infected with several diseases. However, this did not stop her from living her best life. As she grew up, she realised her passion for diving. The hobby resulted in an injury, which made O’Neil venture into water skiing and motorcycle racing.

#DYK the fastest woman in the world was also deaf since birth? She jumped at every chance to perform stunts…literally!



Learn more about legendary American daredevil Kitty O’Neil in today’s #GoogleDoodle, illustrated by guest artist Meeya Tjiang → https://t.co/UngnBggFec pic.twitter.com/4WS3W3eXsm — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 24, 2023

Kitty O’Neil's road to fame

Her undaunted attitude made her land on the big screen, working as a stunt double and performing dangerous yet thrilling acts. She starred in series like 'Wonder Woman', 'The Bionic Woman' and 'The Blues Brothers'. Fast forward to 1976, O’Neil got her shining moment, and was crowned “the fastest woman alive” after she cruised through the Alvord Desert at 512.76 miles per hour riding a rocket-powered car called the Motivator. In addition to that, she became the first woman to be a part of Stunts Unlimited, a highly esteemed organisation of top stunt performers of Hollywood.

In 1979, a biopic on her inspiring life was released. Titled 'Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story', it also documented her Alvord Desert achievement. Google marked the icon's birthday on Friday by thanking her for "inspiring us all to race towards our dreams".