As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day on 14 February, search engine giant Google painted itself in shades of pink and heart shapes to mark what it called “the most romantic day of the year.” Unlike the usual days, Google adorned its homepage with a creative doodle displaying a pink-tinted window with the letters of ‘Google’ appearing hazy in the backdrop.

The window also shows droplets falling down and creating a heart. As one clicks on the doodle, the search engine opens a page featuring pink hearts at the top and images related to Valentine’s Day on the right. On its official website, Google shared fun facts about the romantic day with the tagline “Rain or shine, will you be mine?”

It took users back to the Middle Ages, when nations like France and England “believed that February 14th was the start of mating season for birds.” According to the company, the holiday went global in terms of popularity in the 17th century. It concluded the short note by wishing users a Happy Valentine’s Day. “We hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone,” it said.

A glimpse into last week's Google Doodles

The world celebrates Valentine’s Day annually on February 14, marking the day with thoughtful gifts, romantic gestures, and spending time with loved ones. Google often celebrates important occasions through artistic doodles. Last week, it commemorated the 120th birth anniversary of actor PK Rosy, who was the first female lead in Malayalam cinema.

The doodle featured a painting of the actor with red roses in the background. On February 8, it paid tribute to Mama Cax, a Haiti-based model and a disability advocate. The doodle featured a drawing of the tall model in a pink and blue dress with trees, waterfalls, and a city in the background.