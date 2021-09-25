Google Photos Introduces 'Locked Folder' Feature For All Android Devices: How It Works

Google Photos is an inbuilt photo-viewing and editing application provided by Android. While users can organize their gallery in a lot of ways, there might be a need to protect some private images. Google will roll out a feature to lock sensitive images on a smartphone and keep them in a password-protected folder. While there is no official date for the launch of this feature, it will be released soon.

The feature will be very helpful for scenarios where a user needs to lend his or her phone to someone else, or when there is a need to search a gallery in public places. Previously, Google Photos had an option to hide selected photos from the gallery, but that option was limited to Pixel phones. From now onwards, the feature will be made available to all users using Android 6 or above. Once a photograph is moved to the Locked folder in Google Photos, it would not be visible on Google smart devices such as Nest Hub or through Chromecast.

The Lock Folder is currently available on Pixel 3 and newer devices

As of now, the feature is available on Google Pixel 3, and the devices that were launched later. Google also mentions that the Locked Folder is not similar to the Archive Folder in the Google Photos application as the images in the Archived folder show up while searching in the application. When an image is in the locked folder, it is protected by the security lock on the device and is not visible through any other application on the device. The images stored in the locked folder can be taken out of it and permanently deleted, will not be transferred in USB to USB data transfer, and will not be retained if the device undergoes a factory reset.

How to set up a locked folder on Android devices once it is available?