Google Removes Misleading Election-related Ads After Watchdog Points Out Scam

Google on June 29 said that it has removed all the advertisements that were targeting users who were looking for voting-related information on the search engine. The ads were targeting users by taking them to bogus websites, where they were being asked to pay large amounts for voter registration, which is already free in the United States. The sites were also harvesting users' personal data, according to Tech Transparency Project, a non-profit watchdog that pointed out the scam on Google.

A Google spokesperson while talking to the media said that the company has removed all search ads found by Tech Transparency Project. Google said that it is looking at how the ads passed the company's approval process, which is done through both automated and manual review system. "TTP found that search terms like 'register to vote,' 'vote by mail,' and 'where is my polling place' generated ads linking to websites that charge bogus fees for voter registration, harvest user data, or plant unwanted software on people’s browsers," Tech Transparency Project said on its website.

"The first advertisement in a Google search for “register to vote,” for example, directed users to a website that seeks exorbitant fees to process voter registration forms. The site encourages users to hand over personal information, credit card data, and up to $129 to complete the task. No government agency in the United States charges for voter registration," TTP added further.

Social media platforms curbing hate speech

The presidential election in the United States is just around the corner and voters are aggressively searching for election and voting-related information on the internet, which makes them vulnerable to target for these bogus websites. Social media companies like Twitter, Facebook, etc. are under pressure to curb misinformation on their platforms.

