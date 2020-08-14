Google Testing New Domain-only URLs In Chrome To Prevent Scams & Phishing Attacks

Tech Giant Google is reportedly testing a feature that will allow the display of the domain names of sites in the address bars in Google Chrome instead of the full URLs. This new feature will reportedly protect users from phishing attacks and other forms of scams that occur due to misleading URLs.

New feature aimed at improving security

According to reports, the feature is still in the testing phases and is scheduled to release with the 86th version of Google Chrome. For user’s domain names and URLs are the most basic tool of web security that allows us to quickly determine where we are online, but these can also be used to mislead users.

As per reports, by using these misleading URLs, users are tricked into believing that certain sites are legitimate and are then duped into giving away their credentials. This new feature that is being tested by the tech giant will be made available to a small number of random users in Google Chrome 86 and will help Google figure out if this change will make it easier for users to determine whether they are visiting a legitimate site or a malicious one. Chrome 86 isn’t expected to release until October.

Google launches ‘people-cards’

Tech Giant Google has recently released the “people cards” feature in India. This feature enables users to create their profile on Google’s search engine. India is the first country to receive it and the new feature brings a virtual visiting cards-like experience to Google Search.

Initially, Google had brought the people card feature for mobile users. This meant that one needed to log in to their Google Account on their phone to create their public profile. Even though, at the moment, the new feature is available only in English, other languages will be added in the near future. The prime purpose of people cards is to allow individuals to have a public profile on Google Search. It will be displayed on top of all results. It was initially spotted as profile cards in February.

(Input Credit ANI) (Image Credit AP)

