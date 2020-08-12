Google Pixel Smartwatch Pictures, Release Date And More; Know Details

The first entirely ‘Made by Google’ smartphone, The Google Pixel Series earned a lot of applause when it comes to Android OS functionalities and the phone's durability. While Google Inc prepares itself to take on the smartwatch market as well, it has launched the latest Google Pixel Smartwatch conceptualised by James Tsai.

The Google Pixel Watch setting some high standards

Google's colourful and playful look has always been loved by the fans and Google Pixel Smartwatch carries a similar appearance. The Google Pixel leaks reveal pictures of the Google smartwatch where one can see the watch adorning the traditional round format, and in a variety of quirkily named colours. However, the Google Pixel smartwatch consists of the Android Wear OS logo displays which can be clearly seen from the always-on display of the watch. As per the recent reports, as soon as a user looks at the watch the logo transforms into a colourful set of watch hands.

Apart from all this, the Google Pixel watch comes with Google’s top-notch voice AI and all the other Google’s native apps. The most intriguing feature is that the smartwatch also consists of a heart-rate monitor on the back, which ties in well with Google’s acquisition of Fitbit and their entire fitness-tech ecosystem. The Google Pixel watch is entirely waterproof, as per reports, giving Apple a tough competition.

Google Pixel Smartwatch

Images ~ Google Concept Designed, James TSai

Google Pixel Smartwatch release date

As per several reports, the Google Pixel Smartwatch was expected to roll out earlier in 2020. However, the recent reports say that the fans can hope for the release of the watch to be in October 2020. However, this is not confirmed by the official sources but fans believe that the Wear OS-powered watch would hit the markets soon.

Apart from this, Google acquired the fitness tracker company called Fitbit in the year 2019. The deal has opened new windows for the tech giant to produce 'Made by Google' Wear OS watches. The deal was finalised at $2.1 Billion making it a huge Google investment. The tech company also bought software from Fossil at $40 million, pointing out that the organisation is all set to shake the market with its products.

