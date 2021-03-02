Google Updating Its Productivity Software To Meet Needs Of Remote Workers Amid COVID-19

In order to meet with the needs of frontline and remote workers, Google is updating its productivity software. On Monday, March 1, Alphabet Inc told that the workspace of google will now be modified specifically for the frontline workers, including retail and health-care employees. The aim is to let the organisations communicate in a better way using their mobile phones, in a work from home atmosphere and not let the pandemic hamper the functioning of these organisations.

A 'workspace' refresh

Google is trying to make its productivity tools like Gmail, Meet videoconferencing and Docs word processing, essential for each and every business. The blog by Alphabet Inc says that G suite, now known as workspace will also integrate with Google’s digital voice assistant. It will also be gaining features to help employees set and enforce unique working hours.

Read: Google Shares A List Of DOs And DON'Ts To Follow Until Everyone Gets Vaccinated

The new changes will help notify employees if they try to message a colleague who’s off the clock. Also, it will encourage them to time an email for when the co-worker is back online. Further, it will be possible to minimize distractions for the time period when one is indulged in work. Google Assistant will now be working with Workspace accounts and it will allow people to end messages and check calendars with their voice.

Read: Google Docs Adds A New Badge To Read Through Your Comments Faster Than Ever

According to the reports by Bloombeg, Javier Soltero, vice president and general manager of Workspace said that Google is now trying to ‘embrace’ the messiness that the work life has created during the pandemic. He further added that how things will never be the same again and how it is important to use this opportunity rather than trying to recreate 2018 or 2019. There has been a rise in ‘unconventional work hours’ and it has been difficult for the employees to come up with other flexible arrangements during the entire work from home situation because of the pandemic.

Read: Australia's New Law Forces Tech Firms To Pay For News; Google & FB To Invest $1 Billion

Also Read: Google Shares Stunning Images Of Stars And Nebulae On Valentine’s Day, Take A Look