Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Did The Late Actor Google His Name Before Committing Suicide?

The Mumbai Police is currently continuing to probe and question more individuals in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to media reports, the recent development in the late actor's suicide case suggests that he had googled himself before deciding to end his life. Reportedly, the primary forensic report of his mobile phone collected these details.

Sushant Singh Rajput googled himself before suicide

The forensic report suggested that the late actor searched his name on Google at 10:15 am on June 14, 2020. The Google search history of the Chhicchore actor's phone reportedly reveals that he wrote 'Sushant Singh Rajput' on the website and read a few articles on himself. During Sushant's investigation case, some of his friends who were interrogated by the police, reportedly revealed that the actor was stressed and felt that someone was trying to 'tarnish' his image. His friends further revealed that the Kedarnath actor used to discuss news articles that were published on him by several dailies and portals.

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation

According to the media reports, the police have also recorded the statements of around more than 23 people so far regarding Sushant's death. These include the Drive actor's father and three sisters, Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's creative manager, and friend), Mohd. Shaikh (Sushant's cook), the keysmith, and his brother, Uday Singh Gauri (Sushant's business manager), Radhika Nihalani (Sushant's PR manager), Kushal Zaveri (Sushant's manager), Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Sridhar (Sushant's CA), YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma who was summoned twice for recording her statement and some others. According to media sources, the CCTV camera of the building was also checked and Sushant's pet dog Fudge was found alive in the next room on the day of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem reports

The Pavitra Rishta actor's final postmortem reports say that the actor had indeed died from hanging himself. After an intricate analysis, the final report was then signed by five doctors. There are said to be no struggle marks or external injuries on the late Detective Byomkesh Bakshi actor's body. The late actor's nails were also found to be clean in the report.

