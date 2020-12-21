'Great Conjunction' Showcased By Google Doodle; Jupiter And Saturn To Align Today

Celebrating the 'great conjunction', Google doodle exhibits the two planets in the solar system converging closer in their respective orbits on the first day of winter and giving each other a quick 'high-five'. Google observes Winter Solstice today, which is the shortest day and the longest night of the year. Such a phenomenon occurs only when one of the earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun. The last time we were treated to such a rare planetary alignment, was during the Middle Ages, nearly 800 years ago.

The two planets will nearly overlap to form a “double planet”

To celebrate this phenomenal day, Google has created an animated Doodle showing Saturn giving Jupiter a high-five as it slides by its solar system orbit, as the "snow-capped" little Earth looks on. They won't appear this close until 2080.

An event that hasn’t been easily visible since the Middle Ages

The official Google Doodle website reads, "The two largest planets in our solar system will nearly overlap to form a “double planet,” an event that hasn’t been easily visible since the Middle Ages—almost 800 years ago. Today’s animated Doodle celebrates the Northern Hemisphere’s first day of winter as well as this rare double planet sighting–or “Great Conjunction”–which can be viewed from anywhere around the globe!"

They added, "So what exactly is creating this celestial phenomenon? Based on their orbits, from our vantage point on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will cross within .1 degrees of each other (a fraction of the width of the full moon), a once-in-a-lifetime rendezvous recreated in the Doodle artwork. But looks can be deceiving, as the two gas giants will actually remain a vast distance of approximately 450 million miles apart!"

