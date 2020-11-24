'Rare Double Planet': Jupiter And Saturn To Appear Too Close On Dec 21; Here's How To Spot

In a rare phenomenon, Jupiter and Saturn will be appearing right after sunset, very closely, on December 21, 2020. This day is also the Winter Solstice, that is, the shortest daylight time of the year. According to reports, this is the closest that both the planets will be since the Middle Ages.

A rare phenomenon

Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan said “Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another”. He added, “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky”. Both the planets have been approaching each other since the summer and from December 16-25, the two will be separated by less than the diameter of a full moon.

(A view showing how the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will appear in a telescope pointed toward the western horizon at 6pm CST, December 21, 2020. Image Credits: Scitechdaily.com)

Read: NASA Probes Habitability Of Jupiter's Moon Europa With Possible Discovery Of Water

The best possible view for the phenomenon would be near the equator. However, it can be viewed from anywhere around the earth. Hartigan said, “On the evening of closest approach on December 21 they will look like a double planet, separated by only 1/5th the diameter of the full moon”. He also revealed that with a telescope, each planet and their moons will be visible in the same field this evening. However, he added that the further north, the lesser time it will take to capture a glimpse of the ‘conjunction before the planets sink below the horizon’.

Read: Stunning Photos Celebrating Winter Solstice Show Beauty Of First Day Of Winter

In New York and London, people looking skyward, just an hour after the sunset, will find the planets even closer to the horizon, about 7.5 degrees and 5.3 degrees respectively. Hartigan said, “By the time skies are fully dark in Houston, for example, the conjunction will be just 9 degrees above the horizon. Viewing that would be manageable if the weather cooperates and you have an unobstructed view to the southwest”.

Read: Jupiter, Moon, And Saturn To Align Together For A Rare Astronomical Occurrence On May 12

Also Read: Jupiter, Saturn, And Moon To Align Second Time This Weekend, To Form A Triangle

(Image Credits: Pixabay)