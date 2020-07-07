India's Data Costs World's Lowest; Must Transform From Data Rich To Data Intelligent: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday advocated the need to transform India from a data-rich to a data-intelligent nation highlighting the low-cost availability of mobile data in the country. Sharing an infographic, the Niti Aayog CEO revealed that India offered 1GB mobile data to its users at just 9 cents which was the cheapest across the world compared to global costs of mobile data.

The Niti Aayog CEO said that the same amount of data was available in developed countries at much higher rates such as $1.39 in UK and $8.00 in the US. Calling the need for a digital revolution, he suggested that India could harness this cheap and easily accessible data to transform India into a data-intelligent nation. "AI is our future!" he added.

PM Modi encourages 'Made in India' Apps

Meanwhile, in a bid to improve India's cyber and digital space and strive towards self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to facilitate the techies and start-up community to create world-class Made in India Apps. The challenge is an endeavour of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Atal Innovation Mission.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said that there is immense enthusiasm among the tech and start-up community to create world-class Made in India Apps.

