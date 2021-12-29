Israel Researchers Develop New Method To Extract Electric Current From Seaweed: Report

Researchers in Israel have devised a novel method for extracting electric current from seaweed without harming the environment. Yaniv Shlosberg, a Ph.D. student, came up with the concept while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. It was later developed by a group of researchers from three Technion-Israel Institute of Technology faculties, as well as a researcher from the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute (IOLR). The researchers are also members of the Grand Technion Energy Program (GTEP). The method was published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics, as per The Jerusalem Post.

According to the Technion, the main concept was to use living organisms as electrical current sources in Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC). According to the university, certain bacteria may transmit electrons to electrochemical cells, which can subsequently generate electrical current. On the Mediterranean coast, many different varieties of seaweed grow naturally, including Ulva (commonly known as sea lettuce), which is grown in huge quantities at IOLR for research purposes.

After finding novel methods to connect with the Ulva, the researchers were able to create currents 1,000 times higher than those produced by cyanobacteria, and not far from those produced by ordinary solar cells. According to the researchers, this is owing to the high rate of photosynthesis in seaweed and the ability to use the seaweed in its natural seawater. In addition, the seaweed provides currents in the dark that are about half as strong as those obtained in the light. The dark current is generated by respiration, which uses sugars produced by the photosynthetic process as an internal source of nutrients. The current can be obtained without the use of any extra substances, the researchers noted.

Researchers believe their approach can lead to a revolution in renewable energy

"It's a wonder where scientific ideas originate from. I feel that our approach can lead to a true revolution in renewable energy production," stated Shlosberg. The Technion/IOLR team also developed a prototype device that gathers current directly from the Ulva growing vat. "We demonstrate that large currents may be harvested from seaweed by presenting our prototype apparatus. We believe the technique can be refined further, resulting in future green energy innovations," Prof. Noam Adir remarked as per The Jerusalem Post.