Microsoft And AMD Partner To Release Software Updates For Windows 11 Users, Read Details

As Microsoft rolled out the stable version of Windows 11, users on both Intel and AMD processors started migrating to the new OS. However, some AMD systems were facing issues in maintaining system stability and efficiency as Windows 11 seemed to slow them down. In a recent update, Microsoft has started to launch fixes for the issues related to slower performance and a buggy experience on AMD-based computers, as per a press release issued by AMD.

AMD and Microsoft have partnered on software updates to fix the issues that were being faced by Windows 11 users. Earlier, the chip manufacturing company mentioned that the issues can affect chips with more than eight cores and 65W TDP or higher. The errors were reported earlier this month when Windows 10 users on AMD-based machines upgraded to Windows 11 and performed resource-intensive tasks on the new operating system.

AMD & Microsoft partner on updates to fix Windows 11 performance issues

The US-based chip manufacturer seems to have resolved the issues in partnership with Microsoft. Most recently, a Windows 11 software update has been released titled Windows 11 Update KB5006746 under Microsoft Knowledgebase ID 5006746. Another issue with UEFI CPPC2 will be fixed by AMD Chipset Driver package version 3.10.08.506. Hopefully, with both the Windows software update and the driver package released by AMD, Windows 11 users will not face performance issues anymore. It is critical for AMD to resolve these issues as they have seen a surge in sales during recent times, driving in new users.

What caused the performance issue on AMD chips running Windows 11?

Previously, AMD acknowledged the issues with the Windows 11 update, which was being caused by errors in the system, in the L3 cache latency that helps the system in accessing data from memory. Another error that slowed down Windows 11 performance on AMD-based chipsets was related to the 'preferred core' feature that enables a system to activate and use the fastest CPU core on a processor. When the preferred core feature malfunctions, the system performs slow as it cannot utilise its fastest cores.

Windows 11 is one of the most demanding operating systems by Microsoft. Before the launch, it was highlighted that the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 are roughly twice as intensive as Windows 10, along with advanced requirements such as the TPM 2.0 chip. These requirements had the potential of keeping millions of Windows 10 users from upgrading to the new version.