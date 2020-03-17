John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Enjoy A Beach Day Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In California

One of the most adored couples of Hollywood, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were spotted having a fun day at a beach in Malibu. The couple were seen laughing and playing a fun sport in the bright sun. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the power couple seems to be having a gala time on a deserted beach as they soaked in some sun on Monday afternoon.

The Voice judge and singer John Legend enjoyed a game of catch with his model and cookbook author wife Chrissy Teigen. Though it was reported that they were accompanied by their kids, there was no sign of their daughter Luna or their son Miles as the two were photographed together.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the beach

Chrissy Teigen was seen sporting a black and yellow coloured outfit. She wore her hair in a messy updo and was seen going makeup-free for the day. John Legend, on the other hand, sported a black coloured shirt and a similar coloured pair of jeans. Chrissy Teigen ran around barefoot in the and as she smiled and laughed throughout the game.

NEW: Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVIDー19 must practice home isolation.



Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA.



Restaurants -- focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

It hasn’t been clear whether the pair were staying at a rented place in Malibu or at their own residence in Beverly Hills. The entire state of California has been under lockdown after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a lockdown. He tweeted on Monday and urged the people in the state to maximize social distancing.

