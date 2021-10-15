Mysterious Space Source Sends 1,652 Fast Radio Bursts In 47 Days; Baffles Scientists

Scientists have been left baffled again as a new data set has revealed that a mysterious source named FRB (Fast Radio Burst) 121102 in deep space has sent over 1,600 fast radio bursts in just under 47 days. As per the study published in the journal Nature, this new data set dates back to 2019 and recent analyses have raised questions about its origin, Science Alert reported. And since the source is yet unknown, scientists speculate that these radio bursts might be originating from black holes, supernovae, neutron stars, exotic particles with the magnetar being the most popular choice.

FAST monitoring of FRB 121102 reveals a bimodal burst energy distribution, something challenging to replicate with a single rotating compact object as the source. Di Li et al.: https://t.co/RGH7d9bqZX — Nature Astronomy (@NatureAstronomy) October 13, 2021

While analysing the 2019 data in this new study, scientists found that the FRB121102 sent out astonishingly high 1,652 bursts over 47 days, said a report by New Atlas. Astronomers reportedly used the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in China to get their hands on this data. The researchers reportedly observed the source for almost 60 hours for over a month and found that this new number was significantly higher than the previously recorded 347 bursts since its discovery in 2012.

In addition to this, the study revealed that FRB 121102 produced 122 bursts in just one hour at its peak, which is the highest among any FRB source. According to New Atlas, one of the study authors said that this is the first instance of an extensive study over one FRB source and the findings have shed new light on whatever powers these strange phenomena. However, the astronomers have failed to accurately locate what exactly is generating these signals but haven't ruled out the possibility of a magnetar being the source. Although, the experts did admit that this new data set has tangled the mystery of radio signals even more.

In recent years and even months, astronomers have come across numerous instances where strange signals have reached our planet. Recently, astronomers from the University of Queensland detected mysterious radio signals being sent out from 19 distant red dwarf stars outside of our solar system. Detected using the world’s most powerful radio telescope Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) in the Netherlands, the signals even presented evidence that four of the stars had planets revolving around them.

