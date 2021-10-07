Pinterest To Launch New Advertising Features To Facilitate Shopping On The Platform

Pinterest, the American image sharing and social media firm, is launching new features for brands and advertisers to use on the platform. Using these features, potential advertisers will be able to promote their products in a better manner to users on the platform. The company is doing so in order to improve the online advertising and shopping experience on its platform. Keep reading to know more about the new features.

Along with the launch of new features, Pinterest is trying to compete with other social media platforms that are developing comprehensive online shopping tools. Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok and even YouTube have pushed certain features that facilitate the process of buying products from these platforms themselves. Since Pinterest has an active user base of more than 450 million monthly users, pushing the online shopping tools for the platform will benefit its overall revenue.

Pinterest new advertising features include slideshow for collection, partnership with creators

Slideshow for collection

A new feature called slideshow for collection can take products from catalogues and convert them into an ad. The platform says that the feature will enable advertisers to create video-like promotion content that will be based according to a user's interests. Pinterest also states that users on the platform have an 85 per cent bigger shopping list than other platforms and spend almost double the amount spent on other platforms. The slideshow feature will display more than one product at once, encouraging users to purchase more products.

Merchants can display additional information on their profile

In addition to the slideshow feature, Pinterest will also allow merchants to display information about them on their profile on the platform. Such information adds credibility to the seller and increases the chances of buyers purchasing from them. Companies and manufactures can showcase their values, unique selling proposition or other details. Like other social media platforms that pay creators to promote branded items through their content, Pinterest is currently testing a new paradigm of creating ads through paid partnerships with creators.

Paid partnerships with creators on the platform

Following the launch of the feature, a creator will be able to create a Pin and tag the brand partner. Such a feature will not only benefit brands in reaching more audiences on the platform, but it will also benefit creators. In pursuit of promoting shopping on Pinterest, the Verified Merchant Program is being extended to countries including Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Mexico, Italy, Brazil and Austria.