Pinterest Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit With Former COO For $22.5 Million

Pinterest will be paying an amount of $22.5 million to settle a lawsuit of gender discrimination and retaliation from its former chief operating officer, Françoise Brougher. According to the reports by The Washington Post, Brougher’s lawyer, David Lowe said that this is the ‘largest publicly announced individual settlement’ for gender discrimination in the history of the United States. Pinterest has been in controversy over its treatment of gender and race since the summer when two Black female former public policy officials accused the organization of underpaying them. Both the women, Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, also said that they have faced racist comments.

High profile gender discimination lawsuit

Brougher took to her Twitter account as she wrote that Pinterest has reached a settlement with her. She wrote, “Here is our joint Statement: “Pinterest and Francoise Brougher have reached a settlement that includes an investment of $2.5 million to be used towards advancing women and underrepresented communities in the tech industry”. The statement further said that Brougher welcomes the ‘meaningful steps’ that the organization has taken in order to improve its workplace environment. She also said that she is encouraged that Pinterest is committed to building a culture that allows all employees to feel included and supported”.

Today, Pinterest and I announced that we have reached a settlement. This includes a $2.5M to charitable organizations that promote women and underrepresented communities. I will continue to advocate for workplace equity, including more women in the C-Suite. — Francoise Brougher (@FrancoiseBr) December 14, 2020

Brougher’s controversy began when the top executive sued the company in San Francisco Superior Court. She claimed that she had been paid less than her male coworkers and also left out of prominent meetings. Initially, Pinterest did not admit to liability as part of the settlement. However, now Brougher and her attorneys will receive $20 million. Also, Brougher and Pinterest will be jointly donating $2.5 million to organizations that promote women and other oppressed communities in tech.

In her complaint, Brougher mentioned that she was fired over a video call by Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann. This happened after she made a complaint regarding the company's chief financial officer, Todd Morgenfeld, when he made "demeaning sexist comments" toward her. She also said that the company tried to "create a fiction" that her departure was completely voluntary. Pinterest did not make any comment on the allegations and declined to comment beyond the joint statement with Brougher.

