RAISE Virtual Summit 2020: PM Modi To Address Conference On Impact & Inclusion Of AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) named ‘RAISE 2020’ on October 5 at 7 PM. ‘RAISE 2020’ is jointly being organised by the ministry of electronics and information technology and NITI Aayog. RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, a global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive the country's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the summit while Minister of electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, NITI Aayog’s chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant will also be addressing the attendees on the day one the summit.

Speakers at the summit will be Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM and Prof. Rad Reddy, a Turning Awardee, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Co-chair of the US President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee.

Here's is all you need to know about the RAISE 2020 Summit:

In keeping with the theme of ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’, RAISE 2020 is set to hosts an exciting line-up of leaders, policy designers, innovators and other diverse stakeholders, who contribute to the discourse on the potential of artificial intelligence for promoting public good across domains, such as health, education, mobility, agriculture etc.

The virtual summit will take place between October 5 and October 9. The summit will have industry leaders and AI experts share their views and on the use of AI for social benefit, the impact of AI in empowering communities as well as the importance of creating a reliable infrastructure.

More than 38,700 stakeholders from the academia, the research industry as well as government representatives from 125 countries have registered to participate in RAISE 2020 virtual summit, according to official figures.

RAISE 2020 will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI and the summit will also feature start-ups working in AI-related fields.

Start-ups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on October 6. This is part of the Indian government's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.

Experts participating in the summit will be Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Dr Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia, Dr Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum.

About the expert talks to be held at RAISE 2020

Professor Rus will talk about the vision of 'Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence', which India joined as a founder member in June 2020, along with the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and Singapore. She will be joined in this session by Dr Russel and Sarkar, along with Umakant Soni, Co-founder, AI Foundry, the ministry said.

Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, will address a session on building skills for an AI-ready workforce, where she will be joined by Laura Longcore, VP, Worldwide Learning Field and Ms Kirti Seth, Lead, Future Skills, NASSCOM.

Dr Milind Tambe will address a session on the need for research into building responsible AI. Sandip Patel will headline a session on the challenges and opportunities of harnessing AI for Growth, where he will be joined by Ranjan Sharma, CIO, Supply Chain and E-Commerce, Bestseller India, Tarun Aggarwal, AVP, Maruti Suzuki India, Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals, Lula Mohanty, GM, IBM Global Business Services, Anup Mahapatra, Deputy MD, State Bank of India, and Ms Shalini Warrier, ED, COO, and Business Head - Retail, Federal Bank.

