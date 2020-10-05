PM Modi Clear On Textile Sector's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Role; Outlines Immensity Of Scope

The textile sector is a "key sector" that will help in building a self-reliant India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing an international webinar on textile traditions organized by ICCR on Saturday. He said that the textile sector has always brought opportunities and noted that the Government is particularly focusing on skill upgradation, financial assistance and integrating the sector with the latest technology.

'Richness of our culture'

The Prime Minister praised the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design for their efforts in bringing people from different countries to participate in the webinar on the theme `Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions.' "In the textile sector one can see our history, diversity and immense opportunity," the Prime Minister said. According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister talked about the rich past of India's textile traditions.

He said naturally coloured cotton and silk has a long and glorious history in India. "The diversity in our textiles shows the richness of our culture," he said.

PM Modi said there will be something unique about the textile traditions in every community, every village and every state. He also highlighted the rich textile traditions of India's tribal communities. He said in all of India's textile traditions there is colour, vibrancy and eye for detail.

"Domestically, the textiles sector is among the highest job providers in India. Internationally, textiles helped the country build trade and cultural relations with the world," he said, adding that Indian textiles are highly valued globally and have also got enriched with customs, crafts, products and techniques of other cultures.

Noting that the programme has been organized in the context of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, he said Mahatma Gandhi saw a close link between the textile sector and social empowerment and converted the simple charkha into a key symbol of India's independence movement. "The charkha wove us together as one nation," he said.

He said that textile traditions have showcased powerful ideas and principles like diversity and adaptability, self-reliance, skill and innovation and noted that these principles have become even more relevant now.

(Photo credits: PTI)