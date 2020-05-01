Singapore Authorities Use Patrol Robots To Spread Social Distancing Message Amid COVID-19

In a bid to remind people to ‘stay safe, stay home’, spy robots are reportedly roaming around parks and heavily populated areas in Singapore. In order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Singapore’s Public Utilities Board are now using robots to make sure there are no large gatherings in public spaces. According to an international media report, the O-R3 shares data collected through its 360-degree surveillance camera with public health officers.

‘Stay safe, stay home’, the bot says in a robotic tone to remind people to keep a safe distance. Even though the device shares data with the authorities, the Public Utility Board reportedly said that they will not use the bot to enforce safe distancing rules or catch errant members of the public.

READ: New Zealand Cafe's Social Distancing Trick For Serving Coffee Lauded, Netizens Approve

As per reports, the O-R3 has originally used for security monitoring at reservoirs, however, to keep people safe and to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government decided to use the device to raise awareness. The robot is remotely controlled with a battery life that lasts up to one kilometre. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Public Health Utilities Board said that the trial runs with the bot have been ‘encouraging’ and they plan to fine-tune the machine’s abilities further.

Some of the phrases that the device uses reportedly include, "Gatherings in this park are not allowed" and "Please practice safe distancing at all times and do not loiter at this park”.

READ: TikTok User's Pizza Pan Cleaning Videos Tickle The Internet, Netizens Laud Her Dedication

Coronavirus outbreak

Singapore currently has nearly 16,169 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed 15 death in the country. Singapore has become the country with the highest toll from the COVID-19 in Southeast Asia after the cluster outbreak was detected at the overseas workers' dorms, confirmed media reports.

Meanwhile, over three million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 233,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain, and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62% of the death toll reported from these four countries alone.

READ: Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

READ: COVID-19: Netizens Share Hilarious Lockdown Memes, Say 'everyday Is Same'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.