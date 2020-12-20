Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Message Will Be Available On Amazon's Alexa This Year

For the first time in history, Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas speech will be available on Amazon’s Alexa devices this year. Alexa users across the globe will be able to summon the Queen into their living rooms with the help of the cloud-based voice service from 3pm (GMT) on December 25. Anyone with the Amazon Echo set to English - be that British, American or Indian- will be able to listen to the speech by just saying “Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message”.

According to the Guardian, Eric King, who is the director of Alexa Europe, said that the after a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting for Her Majesty the Queen’s message of Christmas Day. He added that by creating the world-first innovation, the company hopes that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty. King also said that the Queen’s message on Alexa is really one for the history books and it showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.

Queen’s speech to focus on COVID impact

The longest-serving British monarch will be recording her speech from Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip will be spending the holidays this year, instead of Sandringham in Norfolk, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, this is the first time the Royal couple will be celebrating Christmas alone, rather than inviting relatives over for a meal. Further, a special arrangement has also been made for people who do not own Amazon’s Alexa. Google Home owners can order “Ok Google, play BBC Radio 4” to listen to the Queen’s Christmas cheer.

Meanwhile, the Queen has already addressed the nation three times this year to comment on the coronavirus pandemic and the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Last year, the Queen used her annual Christmas message to acknowledge a “quite bumpy” path during a turbulent year for both the monarch and the nation. This year, it is expected that the monarch’s speech on Christmas Day will focus on the impact of coronavirus and its effects on families who have been separated this year due to social distancing restrictions.

