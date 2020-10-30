Grimes Reveals That Her 5-month-old Baby With Elon Musk Is Into 'radical Art'

Musician Grimes has recently unveiled that his five-months-old toddler is into ‘radical art’. According to a report in the New York Times, the mother of Elon Musk’s child claim that her son has already developed a sophisticated taste in media. The singer also went on to say that her nearly six-month-old son is already forming his own opinions.

Grimes talks about her son

According to the musician, babies ‘do have taste’. Adding to the same, the Canadian artist said that toddlers definitely like a few things and unlike others. She argued that they fully have opinions. Grimes doesn’t shy away to put forth her opinions out loud and while doing the same, she told the New York Times, that she has watched movies like Apocalypse Now with her baby. During the same interaction, she revealed that her little X Æ A-XII, who they call X, has grown liking into ‘radical art’. ‘Like, he just actually is’, said grimes assuring it isn’t ‘problematic’ to engage with him.

Elon Musk and Grimes made headlines back in May after announcing the birth of their son. However, more than the birth of a newborn, the name that Elon and Grimes chose was more intriguing for netizens. Taking to Twitter, Grimes unveiled the unusual name of their child leaving netizens astonished. Post announcing the name, Grimes also tweeted a full breakdown of the name choice:

X, the unknown variable Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)

However, Grimes made a small error while explaining the name of little X which was then corrected by boyfriend Elon Musk. “SR-71 but yes”, he wrote in response to Grimes’ tweet. The Explanation of the child’s name did not end there. Musk later also broke down the pronunciation of X’s name on the popular Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. Elon Musk said that his name is pronounced as “," Æ is pronounced “ash,” and A-12 ("my contribution") is said how it appears. Thus "X-Ash-A-12."

