'Thank You Coronavirus Helpers': Google Doodle Thanks Frontline Workers Amid Pandemic

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the frontline workers emerged to be the heroes of society. Though people living in different countries have different thought processes and ways of life, they all synonymously seemed to have come together and thanked the frontline workers around them in many different ways. While some clapped for doctors returning from tiresome and long duty hours, some thanked the cops by offering them food.

There were a number of stories doing the rounds on the internet where people showed their gratitude to the frontline workers which made major headlines. As of now, Google has done its bit to thank the workers who helped others during the ongoing pandemic. Check it out below -

Google thanks COVID-19 helpers

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.



Together, we will move past this. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

Today, i.e September 14, 2020's Google Doodle has paid respect and thanked the helpers who worked through the tiring times of COVID-19. During the pandemic, frontline workers like doctors, healthcare professionals, sanitisation workers, delivery personnel and many others were working tirelessly. However, the Google Doodle has gone a step further and also included the animated graphics of chefs, teachers and sweepers who were also working around the clock during the pandemic. In its Doodle pages, Google wrote the following -

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognise and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.

Besides this, Google had also shared a few precautionary measures along with the Doodle which is important to follow. Google advised people to wear a face mask, wash hands and keep a safe distance from people. As of now, the COVID-19 cases in India have been growing at a rapid rate, these precautionary measures can help people go a long away amid an ongoing pandemic. While sharing the Doodle on Twitter, Google India wrote that people have to go past the pandemic while being together stating -'The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this.'

