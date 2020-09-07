How To Add Account In Google Pay? An Easy Step-by-step Guide

Google Pay is one of the widely used mobile apps for digital transactions in India. The digital wallet platform from Google enables users to make payments and send or request money from their family and friends digitally at the press of a few buttons on their smartphones. Today, we take a look at how you can easily set up a bank account on Google Pay.

Before you link a bank account to your Google Pay, you will first need to install the latest version of the app from the application store. Once you have the app, click on the ‘Get Started’ button, then select ‘Connect to Gmail’. Now choose a Gmail account and your app will be set up. Now, you will be able to set a payment method using the following Google Pay settings.

How to add account in Google Pay?

Here are the simple steps to add account in Google Pay:

Step 1: Launch Google Pay on your device.

Step 2: Swipe down on the screen and select ‘Payment methods’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Add Bank account’

Select your bank from the list. Make sure that the mobile number registered with the bank is in your phone to complete the verification process.

Step 4: Enter the requested debit card details to proceed.

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Create PIN’ to set a new UPI pin to perform transactions.

Step 6: Enter the desired pin and the OTP you have received via SMS.

Step 7: After successful OTP verification, your bank account will be added as a payment method in the Google Pay app.

Make sure that your Google Pay app is up-to-date while adding your bank account.

Google Pay allows users to add multiple bank accounts to their profile. To add another bank account, follow the same steps as above. However, you will need to set one account as a primary mode of payment for your transactions.

To set a primary payment method for your Google Pay account, click on ‘Payment methods’ by swiping down on the screen on the homepage. Now, select the bank account that you wish to set as the primary account. Tap ‘Set as Primary Account’.

Image credits: mattykwong1 | Unsplash