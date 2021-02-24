Tim Cook Remembers Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs On His 66th Birthday, Pens Emotional Note

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to pay his tribute to Steve Jobs, co-founder and chairman of Apple Inc. on his 66th birth anniversary. Jobs, the former Apple CEO died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Since Jobs' passing, the leadership of the company has gone to current CEO Tim Cook.

"Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day," Cook wrote.

"Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That's a testament to Steve's life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/4nluynVjFF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a job application written by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been put up for auction. The handwritten letter penned back in 1973 is believed to have completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year letter, in 1974, Jobs joined Atari in where he met Steve Wozniak and together they found Apple Inc. in 1976.

As per the auction house Charterfields, the single page questionnaire has no mention of the position he was applying for or the company of which he wanted to be a part. However, in the application, Jobs highlights his experience with “computers and calculators” and special abilities in “electronic tech or design engineer digital”.

"The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity. Previously it was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000," the auction house said in a statement.

Job application of steve jobs former CEO Apple industries in 1973. pic.twitter.com/r9W6BSWHVC — behram (@behram07591755) February 21, 2021

