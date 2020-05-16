Rare Pic Of Steve Jobs Having Lunch With Google's Larry Page, Eric Schmidt Breaks Internet

A rare image has surfaced on social media that shows Apple CEO Steve Jobs having a serious discussion over lunch with Google executives Larry Page and Eric Schmidt apparently taken in 2007. The image was first shared by an ex-employee of Google, Jason Shellen that reaffirms that friendly relationship between Jobs and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin before Google’s launch of Android. According to reports, Brin and Page had initially planned to hire Jobs as Google’s first CEO before selecting Eric Schmidt for the same.

Shellen, who shared the images had worked at Google in the company’s Blogger team and then eventually paved his way to becoming a product and new business development manager at another tech giant. According to the caption, he had “surreptitiously” clicked the photographs on a Palm Treo 680 held close to his face. The images that have now gone viral on social media shows the Apple CEO in the iconic black turtleneck shortly after the first-generation iPhone became available.

My last week of work at Google, I strolled into the cafe to find Steve Jobs having lunch with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt. https://t.co/lkUlU9kWLd pic.twitter.com/jrcDeIP943 — Jason Shellen (@shellen) May 14, 2020

Trio’s relation after Android’s launch

The relationship among the trio suffered a blow after Google launched Android and Jobs said that Google wanted to “kill iPhone”. According to media reports, in a meeting, Apple cofounder even said that “Google wants to kill the iPhone. We won’t let them”. Meanwhile. Both companies currently handling the impacts of the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. As the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease continues to tighten its grip across the world, Google has admitted that social distancing measures must be in place until the start of 2021.

According to international media reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told its workers at a meeting that most of them would be asked to work from home until 2021. However, the chief executive officer of the world’s largest search engine has said that employees that have to operate from the office, will be allowed from early July with precautionary measures. In the wake of the pandemic, more companies have united to ramp-up their measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus and are formulating effective methods for employees to resume work in the office.

