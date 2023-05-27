Tuning Out The Criticism, Musk Lauds DeSantis For Setting 'all-time' Fundraising Record

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk argued that the social media platform is ideal for big presidential bid announcements, paying no heed to the fact that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign launch earlier this week at a Twitter Spaces event was marred by tech glitches and disruptions.

On Saturday, Musk lauded DeSantis for being able to garner $8.2 million within the first 24 hours of his White House bid, hailing the figure as "an all-time record for fundraising!" "Lot of noise about @RonDeSantis announcing & discussing his Presidential bid on this platform," Musk tweeted.

"But you know what isn’t noise? Setting an all-time record for fundraising! Worth considering for announcements in general," he added. When asked by a Twitter user if he would consider collaborating with opponents in the same way, the billionaire wrote: "I have made the invitation several times, including in the DeSantis Spaces itself!"

Lot of noise about @RonDeSantis announcing & discussing his Presidential bid on this platform.



But you what isn’t noise? Setting an all-time record for fundraising!



Worth considering for announcements in general. https://t.co/8cGlxiHhHS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2023

Musk calls DeSantis' campaign launch the 'top story on Earth'

Musk has refused to let Wednesday's debacle dampen his spirits. After DeSantis' announcement went viral for the wrong reasons with outlets labelling it as "botched", Musk said that the situation has garnered so much attention that it was the "top story" on the planet on Thursday.

"I call it 'massive attention'. Top story on Earth today," he tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, DeSantis announced that he will be running for president in 2024 and will revitalise the United States. "American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction: a path that will lead to American revitalisation. I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback," he said in the glitch-ridden live stream.