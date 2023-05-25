DeSantis Or DiSaster? Trump Picks The Latter As Florida Gov Launches Botched WH Bid

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign launch at a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, thanks to a series of technological disruptions and delays. For DeSantis, the circumstance was unprecedented. But for political biggies like US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, the entire fiasco called for glee and ruthless mockery.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in all-caps: "Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!" Trump's allies also joined in to celebrate, sharing wine glass and laughing emoticons on the platform. The former US President then juxtaposed his campaign with that of DeSantis and posted a clip on his Instagram handle.

For Trump's key advisors, the chaotic announcement was a reflection of the Florida Governor's entire campaign. "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

According to pro-Trump political committee Make America Great Again's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the debacle was yet "another example of why he [DeSantis] is just not ready for the job." The stakes are too high, and the fight to save America is too critical to gamble on a first-timer who is clearly not ready for prime time," Leavitt said.

Trump just posted this to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/lfdh7eA5AP — Pat Webb (@patwebbjr) May 25, 2023

What happened during the Twitter Spaces event?

Getting ridiculed by Trump and Biden is part of the fallout of DeSantis and Musk's glitch-ridden Twitter stream that took about 20 minutes to begin. Things only appeared to get better when hundreds of listeners logged off, allowing DeSantis to finally announce his 2024 White House bid.

"American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction: a path that will lead to American revitalization. I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback," he said as echoes, glitches and crashing servers followed.