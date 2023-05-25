Last Updated:

DeSantis Or DiSaster? Trump Picks The Latter As Florida Gov Launches Botched WH Bid

Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign launch took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, thanks to a series of technological disruptions and delays.

US News
 
| Written By
Deeksha Sharma
Ron DeSantis, Trump

Image: AP


Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign launch at a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, thanks to a series of technological disruptions and delays. For DeSantis, the circumstance was unprecedented. But for political biggies like US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, the entire fiasco called for glee and ruthless mockery.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in all-caps: "Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!" Trump's allies also joined in to celebrate, sharing wine glass and laughing emoticons on the platform. The former US President then juxtaposed his campaign with that of DeSantis and posted a clip on his Instagram handle.

For Trump's key advisors, the chaotic announcement was a reflection of the Florida Governor's entire campaign. "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

READ | Elon Musk says Twitter will purge inactive accounts. What does that mean for now-deceased users?

According to pro-Trump political committee Make America Great Again's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the debacle was yet "another example of why he [DeSantis] is just not ready for the job." The stakes are too high, and the fight to save America is too critical to gamble on a first-timer who is clearly not ready for prime time," Leavitt said.

What happened during the Twitter Spaces event? 

Getting ridiculed by Trump and Biden is part of the fallout of DeSantis and Musk's glitch-ridden Twitter stream that took about 20 minutes to begin. Things only appeared to get better when hundreds of listeners logged off, allowing DeSantis to finally announce his 2024 White House bid. 

READ | Elon Musk and Twitter facing investigation over San Francisco Headquarters? Read to know

"American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction: a path that will lead to American revitalization. I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback," he said as echoes, glitches and crashing servers followed. 

READ | As Russia claims to seize Bakhmut, Medvedev tells Elon Musk 'Come see for yourself'
READ | Elon Musk doesn't want his children to takeover his tech empire; Know why
First Published:
COMMENT