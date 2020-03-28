What Is The Coronasurvey Online? How Does The Initiative Work?

The scope of Coronavirus pandemic is increasing day by day and it has become a need for the people to protect themselves from this virus. Numerous apps, websites and software have emerged lately to help people find out legitimate, verified information about the COVID-19 outbreak. Some websites like Coronasurvey online allow users to self-test themselves and check if they are exhibiting the symptoms of the virus.

What is Coronasurvey?

The Coronasurvey is a Belgian website created to understand and predict the expansion of Coronavirus in the country. The website helps the researchers to build up a picture of how those that live in the country are dealing with the measures taken up by the Belgium government. The University of Antwerp launched this innovative Coronasurvey as part of the measures designed to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus and its impact on the daily lives of people living in Belgium.

When do the authorities conduct surveys through Coronasurvey program?

The online survey is available in two languages i.e. Dutch and English. It was launched at 10 am and remained online until 10 pm on Tuesday, March 24. It was the first online survey conducted by the University to predict the further spread of the virus in the days and weeks to come. In the March 24, 2020 survey, approximately 560,000 people took part in this initiative. From this time on, the Coronasurvey will be conducted every Tuesday to measure the impact of the disease. The questions asked will be modified according to how the situation regarding the COVID-19 crisis has evolved. This will not only help the government to understand the effectiveness of the measures but also get the feedback of society.

