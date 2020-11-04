WhatsApp to roll out 'vacation mode' allowing users to ignore archive chats

WhatsApp Messenger could soon release its ‘vacation mode’ feature allowing users to hide notification from archived texts, Wabetainfo reported. The Facebook subsidiary had long announced the update, however, the idea was abandoned owing to unknown reasons. However, the latest Android beta update of the messaging application suggests that the company has restarted work on its new vacay mode.

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Inc. said that WhatsApp was currently delivering over 100 billion messages every day. According to the current settings of the application, users are allowed to archive chats but as soon as a new notification arrives it does pop up, making the archived chat show on the top. It is this problem that the Whatsapp’s vacation mode looks after.

As per a report published by Wabetainfo, Whatsapp has started work on the feature again along with several improvements. The developments were first spotted in the Whatsapp beta for Android 2.20,199.8. It is still not clear when the company would unveil the feature of “ignore archive". However, the messaging app has implemented the presentation banner, implying that a launch could take place soon. As per Compsmag, it is currently under development.

Another new feature

Last week, WhatsApp officially confirmed the development of its disappearing messages feature. As per the latest update from WhatsApp support page, once this new disappearing messages feature is enabled, new messages sent in an individual chat or a group chat will automatically disappear after 7 days. The support page also informed that enabling the settings of this new feature will not affect previously sent or received messages.

The company cautioned the users saying that this feature will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded or when the user has created a backup for Whatsapp. It also highlighted that if the auto-download is turned on, then the images and videos will be automatically saved on the receiver's device. Lastly, this latest feature does not offer its users the flexibility to customize the time frame after which the message will be automatically deleted.

