WhatsApp Confirms Its Upcoming 'disappearing Messages' Feature; Rollout Expected Soon

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has officially confirmed the development of its disappearing messages feature. As per the latest update from WhatsApp support page, once this new disappearing messages feature is enabled, new messages sent in an individual chat or a group chat will automatically disappear after 7 days. The support page also informed that enabling the settings of this new feature will not affect previously sent or received messages.

Only group admins to have access to 'disappearing messages' feature

According to the information provided by the Whatsapp support page, while only the admins will be able to use this feature, users can themselves turn disappearing messages feature on and off for individual chats. It also said that this feature will roll out on Whatsapp for web, Android, iOS as well as KaiOS. However, the exact date on which the feature will be available for the users still remains unclear. Explaining further about the new feature, it said that it will not only work with text messages but can also be used while sharing multi-media files such as photos and videos.

The company cautioned the users saying that this feature will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded or when the user has created a backup for Whatsapp. It also highlighted that if the auto-download is turned on, then the images and videos will be automatically saved on the receiver's device. Lastly, this latest feature does not offer its users the flexibility to customize the time frame after which the message will be automatically deleted.

Whatsapp rolls out 'always mute' option

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

Last week on October 23, Whatsapp introduced a new feature that now allows cellphone users to mute the chat groups always. While WhatsApp did present an option to bar the notifications for groups for up to a year, it now seems that users were most likely interested in banning group members either at loggerheads over a sensitive topic or casual discussion in those WhatsApp groups “forever”. “8 hours, 1 year, Always,” read the new list of options.

(With ANI inputs)