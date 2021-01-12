Where Is 'ME' From Amazon Prime Video Logo? Tinder Joins The Banter

OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has left everyone stunned and removed 'ME' from their logo across various social platforms. They took to Twitter and tweeted a photo of its logo where 'ME' was missing from it with hashtag "#WhereIsME".

With no hint by the OTT service, many celebrities are talking about 'Me' in Prime. Tinder joined the conversation, asking "can you spot what's missing from my crush's life #WhereIsMe".

Looks like we will wait for Amazon to throw some more light to questions like — Where is the “me”? Is it a new logo? Or a campaign? What does “Pri” mean? Amazon Prime Video competes with players like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 in India.

Everyone is asking, where is the "Me" in Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/0wAOHE91Vp — Sunny Verma (@sunny___verma) January 11, 2021

Can you spot what's missing from my crush's life 👀 #WhereIsME pic.twitter.com/amqJcw2R0x — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 11, 2021

Keep swiping right till you find the answer 💕 — amazon pri video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, in December, Amazon added ''Prime Video Watch Party'' feature for users in India that will enable customers to watch content with family and friends on the video streaming platform. "Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership," a statement said.

Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added. Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session. Each participant, however, must have a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription.

Online video consumption has seen massive growth in the last few months as COVID-19 pandemic has restricted social activities like visits to movie theatres. Companies are now looking at offering experiences that are similar, albeit ensuring social distancing.

