What Time Does 'Maara' Release On Amazon Prime? Details About The Tamil Musical Drama

During the past few months, Amazon Prime has released several shows and movies across genres and languages. The OTT platform is now back again to deliver another exciting movie for its users with the Tamil movie Maara. It is a musical drama starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in central roles.

The movie has been trending on social media platforms for quite some time now. As the Maara release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious about the Maara release time. Several people have been wondering what time does Maara release on Amazon Prime. For all the people who are thinking about the Maara release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Maara release date 2020

Maara on Amazon Prime will be releasing on January 8, 2021. Viewers will be able to stream the Tamil movie from tomorrow on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of Amazon Prime will be able to stream the movie from this Friday. Here is a look at Maara release time on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | 'Maara' Not Cliché Romance, It's A Story About Love: Director Dhilip Kumar

Also Read | R Madhavan Shares 'Maara' Trailer With Dulquer Salmaan's Voiceover; Watch

What time does Maara release on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has released several Indian shows and movies at midnight of the release date in the past according to IST. Therefore, as Maara is a Tamil movie, the release time can be expected to be at midnight of January 8, 2021, according to Indian Standard Time. However, Amazon Prime has also surprised its viewers by releasing the movie or show before its actual release time. Most recently it was seen with the Mirzapur 2 release time. Therefore, one can check the platform to get an update about when the show actually releases on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | R Madhavan Reveals His Character In 'Maara' Is Pretty Much Him 'offscreen' As Well

Also Read | R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath's 'Maara' Trailer Premieres, Fans Shower Love

About Maara

Maara on Amazon Prime is helmed by Dhilip Kumar. It is an adaptation of 2015’s Malayalam romance movie Charlie. Kumar in an interview with PTI said that it is a tale of love and hope without being a cliché story of boy meets girl. It is the feature film debut of Dhilip Kumar. The official description about the movie on Amazon Prime reads as, “When Paaru sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town, she goes in search of the man who painted it—Maara.” Here is a look at Maara trailer.

Image Credits: R Madhavan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.