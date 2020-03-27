COVID-19 Outbreak: Xiaomi India To Donate Lakhs Of N95 Masks To State Govts, Hospitals

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, smartphone and TV maker Xiaomi will donate N95 masks and protective suits to state governments, hospitals and police forces in India this week, a top company official said on Monday. The price of N95 masks in India has witnessed around the 18-fold spike and the stock is unavailable in most parts of the country due to high demand, following the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus.

'Lakhs of N95 masks will be donated'

"..we have imported lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits to India. We are working with all government authorities to donate these. Lakhs of N95 masks will be donated across state governments such as Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi government, government hospitals and state police starting this week," Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said in an open letter to Mi fans and employees.

Xiaomi leads the Indian smartphone market with around 28% market share, according to Counterpoint Research report. Jain said that the company will also donate hazmat suits to doctors across a few government hospitals like AIIMS, St. Johns. Xiaomi has seven factories operational in India, set up in partnership with contract manufacturers Foxconn and Flex. Over 30,000 employees in India work on its projects.

"At Xiaomi India, we have taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meetings, ensuring employees and all partners wear masks in public and keep their hands clean and sanitized. We have also implemented work from home for employees in offices and encourage maintaining social distance for all employees," Jain said. Xiaomi made the announcement before the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group CEO, on Sunday, announced a series of measures the company is taking to help the healthcare professionals. Mahindra said that the Mahindra Group will manufacture ventilators and offer Mahindra resorts as temporary healthcare homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 694 in the country, including 633 active cases. There have been 16 deaths due to the deadly virus.

(With PTI inputs)