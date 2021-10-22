Last Updated:

YouTube Music Free Users Will Not Be Able To Play Videos Soon, Read About Other Changes

Free users on YouTube Music will be able to listen to music but, without a video. Features such as personalized mixes will still be available. Read details.

Shikhar Mehrotra
In a recent development, YouTube Music has announced that videos on the platform will only be available to paid subscribers of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium. Free users on the platform will no longer be able to play videos alongside audio on YouTube Music. Additionally, features such as on-demand music selection and unlimited skips will not be available to free users as well. The change would make YouTube Music an audio-only experience. 

Free users on YouTube Music will still be able to listen to music without a video. Features such as personalized mixes for different moods and activities will still be available for non-subscribed users. Further, users will still be able to access music from millions of tracks that are available on YouTube Music. Background play will still be available for those who like this utility in YouTube Music, as YouTube's native application stops when switched to the background. 

YouTube Music features for free users

  • Listen to music while keeping the application in the background.
  • Personalized Mixes based on music preferences. 
  • Mood mixes for activities like workouts, commute and more.
  • Millions of songs to choose and play from.

YouTube Music features for paid subscribers 

  • listen to songs on-demand.
  • watch videos on YouTube Music.
  • skip tracks an unlimited number of times.
  • enjoy YouTube Music without ads.

The new changes will first be rolled out in Canada from November 3, 2021, following which they will be available to other regions where YouTube Music and Premium is available. Most recently, Apple has launched a new Music Voice Plan, to rival YouTube Music. The new Apple Music Voice Plan will be available for Rs 49 per month later this fall in selected countries and regions across the world.

Through the subscription, users will be able to access Apple Music's global catalogue of over 90 million songs along with complete playback control. A seven-day free trial is also available. Interestingly, Apple Music will also provide mood and activity-based curated playlists, along with different genres of music as well. Besides all the other features, the service will also offer Apple Music Radio. Stay tuned for more updates on YouTube and other tech news. 

