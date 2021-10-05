2021 Nobel Prize: Check Schedule For Upcoming Chemistry, Peace, Literature Awards

The Nobel Prize for 2021 commenced on Monday, October 4 and five scientists in total have been awarded for their excellence in two days. As of now, two scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have bagged the prize in the field of Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of receptors responsible for temperature and touch.

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

On the other hand, three scientists- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the award in Physics for their discoveries in climate and complex physical systems on Tuesday, October 5.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Nobel for Chemistry

The prize-awarding institutions have decided to announce the 2021 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday, October 6, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The announcements for the prize will be made public at 3:15 pm, as per Nobel's official website.

Nobel for Literature

The prize for literature will also be given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Thursday, October 7. The announcements are likely to be made at 4:30 pm (IST).

Nobel for Peace

The Nobel Peace prize will be awarded on Friday, October 8 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee headquartered in Norway's capital Oslo. Winners will likely be announced by 2:30 pm (IST).

Nobel for Economic Sciences

Scheduled for Saturday, October 11, the winners will be awarded the Nobel again by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Announcements are likely to be made by 3:15 pm (IST).

Where to watch?

According to Nobel's official website, interested viewers can tune in to the award ceremony via the official digital channels of the Nobel Prize, where the program will be telecasted live. Moreover, science lovers can also get their hands on in-depth explanations about the winning materials that will be available on the official website.

History of Nobel Prize

The idea of the Nobel prize sprouted in the mind of Alfred Bernhard Nobel, who was an engineer and a wealthy businessman. It was his desire to award maestro's in the field of science out of his own fortune that he collected during his lifetime. He is mostly famous for his inventions of explosives, particularly dynamite. Since 1901, the award has offered recognition to numerous scientists and continues to do so even today.

