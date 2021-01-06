Last Updated:

5 Asteroids Heading Towards Earth On Jan 6 - Two Observed To Be The Size Of Eiffel Tower

Asteroids as big as Eiffel Tower were found heading towards Earth on January 6, 2020. Read on to know more about the massive asteroid heading towards Earth.

asteroid heading towards earth

2020 has ended but the threats that came with it are still here. This time, it's from the outer space. Asteroid heading towards Earth day after day may not be the most surprising fact to hear but it does manage to send shivers down the spine. If that wasn't enough, this time the asteroids are reported to be 0.83 times the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Out of the five asteroids mentioned below, three will supposedly pose a lower threat due to their small sizes, while the other two are said to be nearly half a kilometre wide. An asteroid can be perceived as a threat depending on its size and the speed at which it's approaching. In this case, 2021AJ is the smallest in size yet because of the speed that it's zooming in, the asteroid can manage to destroy an entire city.

On the 3rd of January, a similar occurrence was observed where a gigantic 220-meter asteroid the size of a Golden Gate Bridge passed by Earth at a whopping speed of 6.9 million kilometres per hour. According to NASA, several incidences with similar-sized asteroids in the frame pass by Earth a few times every year. However, they are not always noticeable unless they're directly heading towards the planet. The famous French Astrologer, Nostradamus had also predicted the same as many of his other accurate predictions.

Asteroids heading towards Earth on January 6, 2020

Asteroid

Time (GMT)

Average diameter

Speed (kilometres per hour)

2021 AC

03:27

73.5 metres

50,652 kmph

2016 CO247

04:09

340 metres

60,228 kmph

2021 AJ

11:38

19.5 metres

45,648 kmph

2018 KP1

13:21

41 metres

15,948 kmph

332446 (2008 AF4)

21:52

495 metres

39,564 kmph

Source: CNEOS

NASA is actively monitoring the situation

Fortunately, these asteroids are said to be passing at a significant distance, about nine times wider than the distance between the Earth and the Moon, and not directly towards our planet. However, NASA calls it potentially hazardous because these objects swing at 0.02019 astronomical units. They may not affect us now but if they continue to orbit along the same plane as Earth, they can pose a danger in the future. NASA is constantly monitoring its trajectory because of its proximity to the Earth.

