Aero India 2021: Check Out Aero India 2021 Virtual Registration, Timings, Tickets And More

Aero India 2021 is live, and they are for the 13th edition of this Expo. The Aero India show is a military Expo held to show the accomplishments the Air force has achieved and also to drive up investments and exposure. The Aero India 2021 show is being held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station. This going to be a 3-day expo and will be held from February 3rd to February 5th. Read on to learn more about Aero India 2021 Virtual registration.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, some measures were taken to ensure the safety of the general public. Crowding up places will be against social distancing so Aero India 2021 has taken the virtual way too. They have set the on-ground audience limit to 15,000 pax and the viewing gallery will only hold 3,000 pax at a time. Other people that wish to see the show can do it remotely through a virtual experience.
People can use the Aero India 2021 online portal to register for the event. At first, the fee for this virtual event was set at INR 1,000. Now, the fees have been removed and the general public can watch the 13th Edition of Aero India remotely for free.
Of course, the event won't go on for the full day and there are specific timings set for the event. Aero India 2021 timings for the 3rd of February are 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and the timings for the 4th and 5th of February have been set from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Aero India 2021 Tickets sale is on and there are various ways people can book their tickets. They can decide the amount of time they want to experience the expo and also the days too. Check out all the Aero India 2021 Ticketing details below:
Business Tickets will be issued on all days as per the timings of the Exhibition as follows:-
