Aero India 2021: Check Out Aero India 2021 Virtual Registration, Timings, Tickets And More

Aero India 2021 is live, and they are for the 13th edition of this Expo. The Aero India show is a military Expo held to show the accomplishments the Air force has achieved and also to drive up investments and exposure. The Aero India 2021 show is being held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station. This going to be a 3-day expo and will be held from February 3rd to February 5th. Read on to learn more about Aero India 2021 Virtual registration.

Aero India 2021 Virtual Registration

Due to the ongoing pandemic, some measures were taken to ensure the safety of the general public. Crowding up places will be against social distancing so Aero India 2021 has taken the virtual way too. They have set the on-ground audience limit to 15,000 pax and the viewing gallery will only hold 3,000 pax at a time. Other people that wish to see the show can do it remotely through a virtual experience.

People can use the Aero India 2021 online portal to register for the event. At first, the fee for this virtual event was set at INR 1,000. Now, the fees have been removed and the general public can watch the 13th Edition of Aero India remotely for free.

Aero India 2021 Timings

Of course, the event won't go on for the full day and there are specific timings set for the event. Aero India 2021 timings for the 3rd of February are 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and the timings for the 4th and 5th of February have been set from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Aero India 2021 Tickets

Aero India 2021 Tickets sale is on and there are various ways people can book their tickets. They can decide the amount of time they want to experience the expo and also the days too. Check out all the Aero India 2021 Ticketing details below:

Business Tickets will be issued on all days as per the timings of the Exhibition as follows:-

Half-day at INR 2500 for Indian nationals and USD 75 for Foreign nationals - date and slot for Half-day will be from 0900-1330 hrs & 1330-1800 hrs respectively. Any Business visitor leaving the premise beyond the pass validity will be fined INR 5000/- and USD 150 in addition to the paid charges.

All charges for Business visitor Tickets are inclusive of GST.

Children below 18 years will not be permitted on Business Days.

E-tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

All COVID-19 related guidelines to be followed: Face Masks are must. Maintain social distancing and personal hygiene.

Carrying a COVID-19 negative report taken < 72hrs prior entry to the exhibition is mandatory.

"No Mask No Entry" policy will be strictly followed.

Keep scanned government id card and passport photograph ready for e-ticket registration.

Children below 6 years will not be permitted in ADVA.

As per stipulations of the State Government, Air Display Visual Area (ADVA)a will permit max 3000 PAX. The ADVA Entry for Aero Display will open post the Inaugural event viz 13:00hrs on 03 Feb 2021 and on all other days from 09:00 am. ADVA tickets can be purchased for INR 500 for Indian nationals and USD 20 for Foreign nationals on per Flying display basis (one Flying display on Day 1 post Inaugural ceremony and two Flying displays each day on 04-05 February 2021). The first half ADVA visitor is to promptly vacate (within 45 mins) the ADVA area post completion of the flying display. The charges for all types of tickets are inclusive of GST.

