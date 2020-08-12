AIIMS Director Responds To Russia's Covid Vaccine: 'Need To See If It's Safe & Effective'

As Russia stunned the world after announcing that they are the first to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria responded on the development. Speaking to media, Guleria said that India needs to see critically 'if the vaccine is safe'. There is a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, he said adding that if indeed Russia is successful in its attempt. He elaborated that focus needs to be on good immunity and it should be checked that there are no side effects of the vaccine. The AIIMS Director also ensued confidence that India has the capacity for mass production of the vaccine.

“If Russia’s vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. There should not be any side effects of the vaccine and it should provide good immunity and protection. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine,” Dr Guleria said.

Russia's Covid vaccine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday claimed that a Coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is stable. Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

US expressed doubt over Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has also expressed its doubts over Russia's vaccine. The US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has reportedly said that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race of being the first one to produce. The US Health and Human Services Secretary also noted that the United States already has at least six vaccines for the novel coronavirus under the Operation Warp Speed initiative.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway has also expressed doubts about the testing that backed Russia’s claim of developing the coronavirus vaccine. She said that the United States has ‘more stringent’ standards to the entire procedure.

