Artificial Intelligence Lab Set Up In GMRIT Andhra To Equip Stufents For AI Technologies

The GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT), Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory with an aim to provide training and certification on AI app development to its students and faculty. Nothing that AI will soon be an essential element for automation in engineering, the GMRIT has set up this laboratory so that its students can acquire and equip themselves with a skillset in AI technologies, and be prepared for new-age employment opportunities.

The laboratory is equipped to offer specialised training in AI and related technologies of all branches of engineering. The learners will be given projects that have a social impact in healthcare, social media, business analytics, customer services and security surveillance with the help of this accelerated computing facility, an official statement read.

The GMR Institute has designed the curriculum by incorporating cutting-edge technologies with the support from industry experts that enhances the basic knowledge and competencies of students.

'Moment of pride for GMRIT': Chairman

Speaking on the development, GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports said, "GMRIT has taken a significant step in establishing an exclusive laboratory to introduce its students to AI learning courses. AI has its footprints and application spread in all sectors. It is a moment of pride as we developed such an innovative training-based learning approach for students and teachers."

The objective of setting up this laboratory is to solve certain challenges by designing the most accessible and comprehensive methods for students to commence their AI journey. The goal is to introduce students with the foundational skills of AI and to make them not just consumers but creators of the advanced technology, he added.

Over the past two years, there has been a 60 percent increase in demand for AI learning experts in the industry and this sector is estimated to grow up to USD 16 billion in India by 2025. The demand for professionals in this field is significantly high but most Indian companies feel that the shortage of skilled professionals is slowing down their adoption of AI in business.

(With inputs from agency)