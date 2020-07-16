CBSE Forms Partnership With IBM To Create New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Curriculum

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced that they were forming a partnership with tech giant IBM. This partnership will help the CBSE board implement a new artificial intelligence (AI) course for classes 11 and 12. According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this new artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum will be implemented in 13 states of India in over 200 high schools.

CBSE partners up with IBM to bring in new artificial intelligence (AI) course for classes 11 and 12

Also Read | 'Bizarre': Sonam Kapoor On CBSE's Decision To Delete Important Chapters From Curriculum

This upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum is a part of CBSE's Social Empowerment through Work Education and Action (SEWA) programme and is being developed in collaboration with tech giant IBM. According to a statement by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this new course will teach students basic knowledge about artificial intelligence. The curriculum will also teach the benefits and skills required for making AI.

Also Read | Pune Student Scores 99.6% In CBSE Class X Exam

In a statement, General Manager of IBM India/South Asia, Sandip Patel stated that the objective of their new and exciting collaboration with CBSE was to help address some of the challenges faced by students interested in AI technology. Sandip Patel added that this course was designed to be one of the most accessible and comprehensive gateways for students to "begin their AI journey".

Moreover, the curriculum also helps teachers by providing them with problem-based learning outcomes and assessment methods. This new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) project aims to teach students the foundational skills of AI technology, making them into consumers and creators of artificial intelligence. Australia's Macquarie University and Indian implementation partners, Learning Links Foundation and 1M1B, also helped in the co-development of the new CBSE course.

Also Read | CBSE And ISC Toppers Hopeful Despite COVID-19; Eye Bright Futures In Space & Economics

CBSE Chairperson Manoj Ahuja stated that with the help of IBM, they were proud to lead the way for the nation by developing an innovative training-based learning approach for students and teachers. This course was first launched by IMB and CBSE back in September of 2019. Meanwhile, the CBSE results for class 10 were released online on July 15, 2020.

However, the result declaration had its own problems and glitches. According to several students, their mark sheet erroneously claims that they were born in the year 2020. This date error seems to be a technical glitch and the CBSE board may recall all mark sheets to correct the error.

Also Read | Gujarat University To Reserve 10% Seats For CBSE, ICSE Students; Read

[Image from Shutterstock]