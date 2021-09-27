Astronaut Shares Spellbinding Night Timelapse Of China, Korea From Space; Netizens In Awe

Space videos get a lot of attention on the internet. People enjoy watching these videos because they get to witness a stunning vista of space. Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut, frequently posts magnificent space videos on his Instagram profile. His videos have always captivated his ardent fans on the internet, and the most recent one is no exception. Pesquet posted a video of a timelapse recorded over China and Korea at night.

In the 1 minute 52-second clip, Pesquet wrote the caption, "Night timelapse over China and Korea. A night #timelapse over South-East Asia. Green lights of squid fishing, bright city lights of Hong Kong and Shanghai followed by Seoul until the border of the Korean peninsula closes on a pitch-black DPRK." The video depicts how nighttime appears from space in nations such as China and Korea. The video is worth viewing because of the illuminating light that radiates from the most crowded cities.

Netizens were mesmerised by the video

The video has already received over 1 lakh views since it was shared one day ago. It has also gotten a lot of positive feedback from astrophile all around the world. One Instagram user commented, "We are very lucky to see this beautiful view." Another commenter wrote, "Wow! What are the random green lights? And what is the red light on :41? How often do you cry when looking down on us? Or do you? It’s so emotional for me. It’d give anything to be up there. How has your view on life changed? So many questions! Merci"

The third comment read, "Thank you Thomas for sharing this photo, as an Iranian who lives in France and who is far from her country, this photo moved me."

More about Thomas Pesquet

Thomas Gautier Pesquet is a European Space Agency astronaut and a French aerospace engineer. Pesquet was chosen as a candidate by ESA in May 2009, and his basic training was completed in November 2010. Pesquet served as a flight engineer on Expeditions 50 and 51 between November 2016 and June 2017. He received his Airbus A310 type rating and certification as a Novespace Zero-G aircraft pilot in 2018. Pesquet returned to space again in April 2021, when he boarded the SpaceX Crew Dragon for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

Image: Instagram/@thom_astro