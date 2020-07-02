In A First, Archaeologists Discover Ancient Aboriginal Sites Underwater In Australia

Archaeologists have discovered Australia’s first-ever ancient Aboriginal site settled on the sea bed for thousands of years, thus opening a new door to the discovery of ancient settlements underwater since the last ice age.

Hidden artefacts including hundreds of ancient stone tools and grinding stones made by Indigenous Australians at least 7,000 years ago were discovered at two sites off the remote Western Australian coast, near the Burrup Peninsula which is famous for its ancient rock carvings.

Another site nearby revealed traces of human activity 14 metres below sea level dating back at least 8,500 years or more. Archaeologists have said that the discovery marks an exciting first step in exploring more aboriginal sites that are believed to have been underwater since the last ice age between 18,000 and 8,000 years ago.

Professor Jonathan Benjamin of Flinders University, who co-authored the study, believes that a large amount of the archaeological evidence is present underwater, that records the lives of Aboriginal Australians. The discovery proves that some of this archaeological evidence survived the process sea-level rise, which has now covered more than 30 per cent of Australia’s waters, he added.

How was the Aboriginal site discovered?

The archaeologists studied geological charts and sites on land to help decide where to search underwater. The team then used airborne laser scanners and high-resolution sonar on boats to locate likely areas, said James Cook University professor Sean Ulm. A team of divers mapped 269 artefacts at a site about 2.4 metres below sea level off Cape Bruguieres in the Pilbara region and uncovered an underwater spring at another site in Flying Foam Passage.

The Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation collaborated in the efforts, with CEO Peter Jeffries, who said that further exploration could help in discovering more cultural treasures. The findings will help in better understanding the lives of people who were connected to these areas which are now underwater, he added.

Archaeologists have discovered Aboriginal sites in inland Australia that date back to at least 65,000 years. The first human settlers of the continent are said to have arrived through Southeast Asia, by sea and overland bridges that were later submerged.

