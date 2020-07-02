Koalas Heading Towards Extinction By 2050 In New South Wales, Australia: Report

Koalas will become extinct by 2050 in New South Wales if the Australian government did not intervene in protecting their habitat, a year-long inquiry has said on Wednesday, July 1.

Stating that the government’s estimate of 36,000 koalas in the state is outdated and totally unreliable, the committee urged the government to address threats related to their survival.

The report found that habitat loss remains to be the biggest threat to species survival in New South Wales adding that a surge in logging, mining and other activities have resulted in the loss of habitat.

It also emphasised that Koalas lost much of their habitat by the bushfires that engulfed Australia in 2019-20. As per the committee researchers, with an estimated 24% of koala habitat on public land had been affected while in some areas, as much as 81% of habitat had been burnt.

Climate change

In addition to habit loss due to wildfires, researchers also pointed out that climate change was exacerbating the severity of threats like drought and fires. Therefore, the study urged the government to revise its policies to protect the land of koalas. Citing an example, the committee said that once-thriving koala population in NSW Pilliga region was likely extinct even before the bushfires hit.

“Given the scale of loss as a result of the fires to many significant local populations, the committee believes the koala will become extinct in New South Wales well before 2050 and that urgent government intervention is required to protect their habitat and address all other threats to their ongoing survival,” the report read

It also highlighted that fragmentation and habitat loss majorly accounted for the reduction in a number of the endangered species. Moreover, the committee made 42 recommendations to protect the animals -- including the government's urgency to prioritise the protection of koala habitat corridors and giving more incentive to farmers who save their land, amongst others.

