Best Time To See Strawberry Moon; Lunar Eclipse June 2020 Timing In The USA

A lunar eclipse is a result of the Earth’s shadow blocking the sun’s light. There are three different types of lunar eclipses which include total, partial and penumbral. In the case of a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon, the Earth and the Sun are aligned imperfectly where the Moon passes through the Earth's faint outer (penumbral) shadow. The moon is shaded by Earth's shadow very subtly, which actually makes it difficult to observe the effect unless you're a seasoned skywatcher. This is one of the reasons the event is considered to be one of academic interest as this is very subtle and hard to notice.

The penumbral lunar eclipse which is set to take place this month on June 5 has been called the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. During the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’, it is expected that 57 per cent of the moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra.

What is the best time to see Strawberry Moon?

The eclipse will begin on June 5 at 11:15 PM IST and end on June 6 at 2:34 AM IST. The Penumbral will reach its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6. Around this time, it will be the most visible to those who are trying to observe the phenomenon. To check the exact Lunar Eclipse 2020 time for your location, you can visit the link here.

Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in USA on June 5?

The penumbral eclipse will be visible from parts of South America, Europe, Africa, most of Asia and Australia. On June 5, 2020, the Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon will not be visible from North America. The eclipse will only be visible from the western Pacific Ocean and many parts of Australia, Asia, Africa, Antarctica, South America, and Europe.

Lunar eclipse 2020 timing in the USA?

People who wish to watch the Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon will actually have to wait until July. The next Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon will take place on July 4, 2020. The eclipse will be visible from North America, except for the northernmost regions. The Penumbra eclipse will start on July 4 at 11:04 PM EDT (8:04 P.M. PDT) and end on July 5 at 1:56 AM EDT (July 4 at 10:56 P.M. PDT).

Image credits: Shutterstock