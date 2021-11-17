Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2021: What Time Is The Blood Moon 2021?

On November 19, the earth will witness one of the longest partial lunar eclipses, and it is expected that the full Moon of November will be of vibrant red colour or blood Moon lasting for more than an hour. According to astronomy experts, people all across the United States and in some parts of India will be able to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse, which is occurring for the first time in 600 years. The eclipse will be visible in the early morning as the partial eclipse will occur during the pre-dawn hours on Friday when the "Beaver Moon" will reach its peak. "November’s lunar eclipse will be very close to a total lunar eclipse, with just a sliver of the moon missing Earth’s dark inner shadow,” AccuWeather notes. “Because of this, it may be possible for the Moon to briefly appear rusty orange or red, similar to what occurs during the height of a total eclipse," reported NJ.com, citing Accuweather reports.

Blood Moon 2021: What time is the blood moon 2021 in November

According to various media reports, the lunar partial eclipse that is going to occur on November 19 will be visible to people in North America, South America, Eastern Asia, California, Australia, and the Pacific Region based on the clearance of the sky. The eclipse will appear more vaibrant in places with the darkest skies. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be glowing red, and significantly, it will appear less bright than the normal full moon. The Moon will appear blood red during the maximum eclipse hours and the timing for the maximum eclipse hours will vary from region to region. Check below the timing of the blood Moon or maximum eclipse hour.

Timing of the Lunar Eclipse in India

In India, the eclipse will be visible in some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last part of this rare phenomenon just after the moonrise close to the eastern horizon. The start time of the eclipse in India is 12:48 IST and it will end at 16:17 IST. According to various media reports, the last time a long partial eclipse occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next one will be on February 8, 2669.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 in California and Seattle

The partial lunar eclipse in California will be visible on November 18 from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 in Miami and New York

People resing in New York and Miami will be able to see the eclipse from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021. The Maximum Eclipse or "blood moon" will be from 04:02 pm to 05:47 pm.

What is Luna Eclipse | How does it occur? Know Importance

This rare phenomenon happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are out of alignment. The Earth obstructs some of the sun's light from reaching the moon, and this causes a slight darkening of the moon, which becomes visible in some parts. A total or full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of the Earth’s shadow covers the Moon. Lunar eclipse in India holds a high religious value, on this day the entire nation will celebrate Kartik Purnima, also known as Karthika Deepam.

