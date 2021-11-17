Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date & Time: When And Where To Watch The Longest Lunar Eclipse

On November 19, the Moon will enter Earth's shadow, resulting in a partial lunar eclipse and the year's final lunar eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, but not in a perfect line, a partial lunar eclipse occurs. The Earth's shadow covers a small portion of the moon, resulting in a reddish Moon.

North America, South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region will all be able to see the partial moon eclipse. A small area of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will witness the partial eclipse, and those in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will see the final part of the eclipse, weather permitting.

When is Lunar Eclipse 2021?

Start time: 12:48 IST

End time: 16:17 IST

At the maximum partial eclipse, at 14:34 IST, the Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the Moon.

The partial eclipse lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it the longest eclipse of the twenty-first century and nearly 600 years. The moon is expected to be seen in blood-red in colour, which occurs when red sunlight beams pass through the Earth's atmosphere with the least amount of deflection and fall on the moon. The previous time a long partial eclipse like this happened was on February 18, 1440, and the next one will be on February 8, 2669, according to media reports.

You can see the eclipse with your naked eye if you are in the northeastern area of India. There is no need for special equipment like binoculars. On May 16, 2022, there will be another total lunar eclipse, although it will not be seen from India. On November 8, 2022, India will witness a total moon eclipse.

About Lunar Eclipse

The frost moon or beaver moon is the name given to the full moon on Friday, November 19. November full moons got their name because this is when the first snowfall and frost occur, and beavers begin to build their dams or traps. The Loi Krathong celebration in Thailand and the Tazaungdaing festival in Myanmar are both held on this Full Moon. On Friday, India celebrates Kartik Purnima, also known as Karthika Deepam.

Image: Unsplash